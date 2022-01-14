Snowstar anticipates busy holiday weekend, offers way to skip the line

Fresh snow is a positive for the people who run Snowstar in Andalusia.

The ski resort opened for tubing and skiing earlier this month and is offering special discounts throughout the rest of January.

New amenities were added this year, such as places to stay warm, as well as a new concession stand.

They expect this weekend to be busy due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

“Everything’s up and running. We’ve got a lot of different amenities if you don’t want to go skiing,” said Snowstar Assistant Manager Valerie O’Rourke. “We’ve got our fire pits to sit by. We’ve got s’mores kits for families. We’ve got warming huts that everybody can kind of hang out by and just overall get an experience that you can’t get anywhere else in the Quad Cities.”

Snowstar will be open for skiing and tubing 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.

The park encourages people to book two-hour reservations here to skip waiting in line at the entrance.