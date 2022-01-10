Snowstar debuts discount days for public service workers and their families

Snowstar Winter Park in Andalusia is honoring those who keep the community safe.

To thank public service workers for their service and dedication, Snowstar is hosting appreciation days every Sunday throughout the month of January.

All law enforcement, firefighters and EMS teams, medical professionals and even teachers will receive 20% off when showing an ID.

This is the first time Snowstar has done something like this.

Rod Leatherman, the park’s outside hill manager, says he is glad for the chance to give back to those who contribute so much in the Quad Cities.

“What we’re trying to do is honor our public service people, so for the month of January, we’ll pick each group and try to give them a little discount,” said Leatherman.

It’s Snowstar’s way of thanking public service workers for what they’ve done for the community.

The discount is extended to the families of workers so everyone can get in on the fun.

Learn more about Snowstar’s appreciation days here.