At Snowstar on Saturday, Feb. 19, get ready for the annual Twisted Rail Jam and King of the Hill events. These exciting downhill contests are for skiing and snowboarding athletes who want to show off their tricks, jumps and skills for a chance to win prizes.

Registration is open now through 11:30 a.m. the day of the event. Cost is $25 to participate. More details can be found on the Facebook event page.

Twisted Rail Jam is aimed at skiing enthusiasts, while King of the Hill is for snowboarders. Prizes (TBD) will be awarded to the top finishers, who will also have the chance to stand on the podium just like an Olympian.

There is a $25 entry fee for participants, and waivers must be filled out in advance. Racers will check in at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 19 near Seth’s Landing, and registration will also close at 11:30 a.m. Competition begins at 1 p.m.

Spectators are welcome, and Snowstar (9500 126th Street West, Andalusia) will have awesome music and drink specials during the event.

There’s actually quite a lot going on at Snowstar in the coming days – a Sweetheart Special on Valentine’s Day, plus weekly euchre tournaments, and twins can get free lift tickets on 2-22-22.

For the “Sweetheart Special,” couples get 2-for-1 lift tickets, equipment rental and lessons all day Feb. 14.

Not related, but on the same day, Snowstar will host its first in a series of weekly Monday night euchre tournaments. $5 buy-in, 100% payout plus door prizes. Doors open at 6 p.m., play begins at 7.

For more information, call 309-798-2673 or visit the Snowstar website.