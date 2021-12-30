Snowstar in Andalusia loves the coming snow, opens tubing hill on New Year’s Eve

It’s finally time for tubing on the hills at Snowstar in Andalusia, Ill.

After an unseasonably warm December, Mother Nature is finally cooperating for the Snowstar winter sports park, 9500 126th St. West, Andalusia.

Just in time for the holiday weekend, the Snowstar tubing hill opens New Year’s Eve. Reservations are strongly encouraged, and can be booked in two-hour sessions HERE. They say no prior skills or experience are necessary!

Skiers and snowboarders can also get ready to hit the slopes. Even with the extra snow expected this weekend, the Snowstar crew is making their own snow as quickly as they can, and expect the ski and snowboard lifts to open on Monday, Jan. 3.

Snowstar is at 9500 126th St. W, Andalusia.

Snowstar is the Quad Cities’ only outdoor winter fun park — offering alpine skiing, freestyle terrain park, trained and certified instruction for both alpine skiing and snowboarding. They offer the region’s only snow tubing hill that features 11 groomed lanes, a warming hut, portable bathroom and snacks & beverages (hot chocolate).

Snowstar also provides indoor seating in the Lunar Lodge, where a full line of prepared food and beverages are available for purchase.

There is also a full service pub and internet lounge, Rex’s Rendezvous. In addition, the lodge provides two fireplaces to warm next to. WiFi connectivity is available throughout the park. The park is also served with a custom radio station, Snowstar Radio, featuring family-friendly tunes for your musical enjoyment.

For more information, visit skisnowstar.com.