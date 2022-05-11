You don’t necessarily think of Snowstar when the weather is pushing 90 degrees, as it is this week.

But the traditional winter sports park in Andalusia has transitioned to year-round activities. Open play paintball is available at Snowstar on Saturdays (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sundays (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – sign up through Action Valley Paintball.

Snpowstar’s championship-level disc golf course opens the week of May 16, and costs $10 per person. Plan for the park’s ziplines to open in June. For more information, visit Snowstar on Facebook.