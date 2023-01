Snowstar in Andalusia is temporarily opening its Tube Hill this weekend — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14-15.

They are currently closed for skiing and boarding due to unseasonably warm temperatures.

Snowstar is at 9500 126th St. W, Andalusia, Ill.

Due to this warm winter weather, Snowstar is offering FREE tubing for valued Ski/Board Season Pass Holders on Sunday, Jan. 15. Just check in at the office with your season pass.

For more information, visit the Snowstar website.