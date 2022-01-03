Snowstar opens for tubular family fun

Fresh snow that accumulated over the past weekend was a welcome sight to the people at Snowstar in Andalusia.

The park officially opened for tubing on New Year’s Eve.

Our crew headed out to Snowstar on Saturday, where some people — but not a lot — could be seen enjoying a ride down the hill.

“So typically, we’re a little slower when the weather is maybe a little more dangerous or heavy,” said owner, Jenny Harper. “If it’s cold or icy, we tend to see some smaller numbers come in, and that’s just kind of a normal thing with the weather. It’s in our favor, but not always, so it’s just one of those things that we do see.”

While there, Local 4’s Kennedy Cook took time to test out the slopes before the park closed early due to the snowstorm.

Usually open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, Snowstar expects to be open for skiing and snowboarding on Monday, Jan. 3.

Find the latest information about the park by following Snowstar on Facebook.