Snowstar ski area is offering 20% discounts on Sundays this month

Snowstar’s first appreciation day is Sunday, Jan. 9 for area law enforcement and their families.

Snowstar in Andalusia is proud to honor and support all the members in the community who work tirelessly to protect us, educate us and keep us healthy, with special discounts starting Sunday.

As a small thank-you for their service and dedication, they’re hosting Appreciation Days every Sunday throughout January. All law enforcement, firefighter/EMS teams, medical professionals and teachers with a valid I.D. will receive 20% off ski or tube tickets. The discount extends to their families, and any current military and veterans will also receive a matched discount.

January 9 – Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

January 16 – Firefighter/EMS Appreciation Day

January 23 – Medical Professional Appreciation Day

January 30 – Educator Appreciation Day

To receive applicable discounts, visitors must purchase tickets on-site at the Snowstar ticket counter.

For all the latest information on Snowstar’s hours and offerings, follow @SnowstarPark on Facebook.

Snowstar’s family-friendly facility delivers all the fun of the Colorado slopes right in your backyard! With 15 skiing and snowboarding lanes, a 28-acre terrain park with 40+ features, 11 snow tubing lanes, four unique food and drink options, a state-of-the-art tune shop, gear rental and more.