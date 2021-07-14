Snowstar the popular winter park will now be open throughout the year with new owners shaking things up, paint ball and ziplining are options for the summer.

The owners say the new activities aren’t the only things they care about.

Jenny Harper is the new owner of Snowstar, her new vision will allow the park to be open throughout the year.

They’ve been using social media to put the word out on the things they’re working on.

Aside from having new activities like disc golf they want to have an open conversation with neighbors.

“I think the goal is to always be sustainable throughout the year and to keep us open it makes it all easier to maintain for winter activities and sports having people out here and updating and so we wanted to be more viable within the community,” said Harper.

To continue helping people in the community they’ll be having a school supply drive in August.