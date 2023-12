Snowstar announced enough snow has been made to open Tubing Hills December 2-3.

Time slots for 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. are being offered for only Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3. Bookings are available here. Additionally, Snowstar is a Toys for Tots location, and anyone bringing a toy donation will receive a free hot chocolate over the weekend. Snowstar is located at 9500 126th St. W., Andalusia.

