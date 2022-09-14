The Clinton County Democrats are hosting a Soapbox Social to allow eastern Iowa voters to hear from eight statewide and four local Democratic candidates for office at one venue. The Social will be held on Sunday, September 25 from 1-4 p.m. at the Clinton County Fairgrounds Beer Barn, 328 E. Eighth Street in DeWitt.

Christina Bohannan, Deidre DeJear, Michael Fitzgerald, Michael Franken, Joel Miller, Tom Miller, John Norwood, Rob Sand, Eric Van Lancker, Jed Ganzer, Jenny Hansen and Kay Pence will each have a turn at making their cases for why voters should elect them at this free event. Attendees can enjoy a free slice of homemade pie and ice cream while quantities last.

