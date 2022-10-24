A nationally known social activist will give the keynote speech Tuesday at the 19th-annual Ambrose Women for Social Justice (AWSJ) Conference, “Activism for a Better World.”

The free conference is at St. Ambrose University’s Rogalski Center Ballroom, 518 W. Locust Street, Davenport, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The keynote address with Bree Newsom starts at 4 p.m.

Through her work as an activist and community organizer, Bree Newsome brings to light the importance of leadership development in building and sustaining social movements, according to a Monday release from the university. She first garnered national attention for her daring act of peaceful disobedience in June 2015.

Activist Brittany “Bree” Newsome attends the 47th NAACP Image Awards Non-Televised Awards Ceremony on February 4, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)

Following the brutal murder of nine black parishioners at Mother Emmanuel Church in Charleston, S.C., Newsome climbed the flagpole at the South Carolina statehouse and pulled down the Confederate Battle flag as a protest against racist symbolism.

Her arrest galvanized public opinion and led to the permanent removal of the flag. Now an accomplished filmmaker and musician, Newsome outlines the relationships between activism and art, captivating audiences as she describes in cinematic detail the heroic gestures of ordinary people on the front lines of the fight to end injustice and racial discrimination.

Conference attendance is free and open to the public ($15 registration fee for luncheon workshop). Click here for the full agenda and more. The conference is also sponsored in part by the Baecke Endowment for the Humanities, the Rev. Joseph E. Kokjohn Endowment for Catholic Peace and Justice and the SAU Women and Gender Studies Department.

For more information on Newsome, click HERE.