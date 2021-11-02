Social-media post of family of new Genesis VP goes viral – watch it here

A social media post of the family of new Genesis Vice President of Medical Affairs Christopher Crome, M.D. has gone viral.

Dr. Crome’s family wanted to be his last patients in his Bettendorf family practice. As of Tuesday afternoon, the post was approaching 10 million Tik-Tok views. To watch it, visit here.

In collaboration with the chief medical officer, Crome will “develop and implement strategic goals related to quality and safety improvement,” Craig Cooper, Genesis senior communications specialist, told Local 4 News. “Dr. Crome will ensure that Genesis standards for medical practice are maintained through ongoing development and implementation of polices.”