Society faces re-entry anxiety in post-pandemic social climate

Mantra healing is one of many practices individuals can use to combat the wave of anxiety in the early stages of the post-pandemic social climate.

This form of anxiety stems from numerous sources, whether you’re anxious to leave the house without a mask or to meet new people for the first time in a year.



Society is working to rebuild from the Covid-19 pandemic and mental health represents only one element in this long road to recovery ahead. Re-entry anxiety not only hinders individuals from healing mentally, but can have physical repercussions as well.

The pandemic challenged many to come together emotionally despite being far apart and socially distanced.

This new phase prompts the community to work together and beat these mental stressors.

