It’s almost been four months since the partial collapse of an apartment building in Davenport, and much has changed.

After the demolition of what remained of the building located at 324 Main St., along with site cleanup, now crews are beginning to put sod where the building stood. Three men, Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, died during that partial collapse, and many more lost everything they owned.

The City of Davenport confirmed the bodies of (Clockwise, from upper left) Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien were recovered at the site of the partially collapsed building in Davenport. (City of Davenport)

The future of this site has not been announced yet. Fox 18 has contacted the City of Davenport to see what we can learn about the new developments at the site, but we haven’t heard back yet.