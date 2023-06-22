The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office has a problem with 911 hangups and accidental calls, and a software update on your phone may be to blame.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the 911 Dispatch Center has seen a dramatic increase in 911 hang up calls and accidental calls this month. They’ve received about 370 of these calls just since June 1. A recent software update to Android products turned on an emergency SOS feature that many Android users aren’t aware is on their phones. The feature lets callers quickly access 911 services, but a user may not be aware they have contacted 911. This feature can increase both pocket dials and 911 hang up calls. When the Dispatch Center receives a hang up 911 or a 911 misdial call, they’re required to call the person back, gather information and respond accordingly.

To learn how you can disable this feature on your phone, visit the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page. The Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that if they do accidently call 911, they should stay on the line and speak with the dispatcher.