Despite the rain, volunteers from all over the QCA came out to help set up the plant sale for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley.

From Friday, May 6 through Monday, May 9, you can purchase a plant to help Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley as they make meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers and kids throughout eastern Iowa and western Illinois, developing positive friendships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley plant sale is located at the Northwest Bank Tower, located at 100 East Kimberly Road, Davenport. Hours are as follows:

Friday, May 6 – 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 7 – 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 8 – 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Monday, May 9 – 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (While supplies last)

