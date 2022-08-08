If you are heading out the door early on, you may want the rain gear but as we have scattered Showers and storms. The rain should come to an end around noon and then we will start to see clouds thin out. Highs today will climb into the mid-80s.

We will dry out Tuesday and stay dry for the rest of the week. It will be a great night for baseball for the minor league field of dreams game. Expect to see plenty of sunshine this week with highs in the lower 80’s. Overall great week to get out and about.