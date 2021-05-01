Solar power brings energy to Quad Cities International Airport

FILE- This April 20, 2011, file photo shows some of the 30,000 solar panels that make up the Public Service Company of New Mexico’s new 2-megawatt photovoltaic array in Albuquerque, N.M. Some in the U.S. solar-power industry are hoping a decision this week by President Donald Trump doesn’t bring on an eclipse. Companies that install […]

Solar energy is coming to the Quad Cities International Airport.

Solar panels affixed to the terminal roof and a new carport structure will provide a clean, renewable energy source for the airport, and a covered parking option for nearly 200 spots in the short-term lot, a news release says.

Two additional electric vehicle charging stations will be added to the existing three once the project is completed.

Only 20% of public U.S. airports are using solar power, a news release says.

“We are fortunate to have this opportunity to bring a clean energy source to the airport to offset the footprint that airports create,” said Benjamin Leischner, A.A.E., executive director. “The bonus is being able to offer an additional amenity to our passengers. I can’t tell you how many cars our public safety team digs out each year. Now, travelers will have the option to park under a covered structure so they don’t have to scrape ice or dig out after a winter storm when they’re tired and just want to get home.”

WCP Financials, LLC d/b/a/ Solar USA was contracted to design and construct a carport and rooftop mounted solar system. This grid-connected distributed generation system will generate enough power to offset more than 50% of the airport’s current usage. The airport anticipates saving millions of dollars for energy expenses over the life of the system.

The Power Purchase Agreement forged between QC Airport and WCP Financials, LLC d/b/a/ Solar USA was made possible through federal and state renewable energy incentives that subsidizes a portion of the cost to install the solar system, the release says. Solar USA funded 100% of the cost of the system, and the QC Airport agreed to purchase 100% of the renewable energy the solar system generates at a discounted kW-h energy rate.

WCP Financials, LLC d/b/a Solar USA as the owner/developer and financier of the project will oversee all phases of the construction process and committed to hiring local contractors to insure local employment.

Solar USA engaged professional services of WCP Solar Services, LLC, Moxie Solar, Inc., General Constructors Inc., and Davenport Electric Contract Company. More than 50 local employees will have worked on this solar project upon completion.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of summer 2021.