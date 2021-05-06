Solar surge reducing carbon footprint through home renovations

Renovation projects are still skyrocketing this year and the popularity of solar energy is growing .

Becoming more common now in construction is a system of solar panels.

Experts say, it will save the equivalent of 160,000 miles of vehicle emissions in its lifetime, or 1,600 trees cut down.

That’s reducing nine tons of carbon footprint yearly in the air.

Iowa Solar says, installing them on homes can give you tax breaks and save on energy costs as well.

Local 4 also spoke to Bush Construction about how they use energy-efficient approaches in their projects.

