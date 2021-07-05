‘Soldiers connect with the Founding Fathers.’ July 4 is special to those in uniform

As we celebrate independence Day it’s easy to get caught up in the fireworks and festivities. Members of the Rock Island Arsenal spoke about what’s important to remember and they said what it means to them.

“There’s a moment when you’re watching fireworks…and it kinda sets in ‘Hey this is … we were born in America, this is something we can appreciate that we have freedoms and rights that not everybody in the world has,” said Chase Bennett, pubic affairs non-commissioned officer.

As you gaze up into the sky to watch your local fireworks show, it’s easy to get caught up in the 4th of July’s good food and laughs with friends, but those shimmering bursts of color celebrate a more meaningful day in America’s history.

“There are just some things we need to know as we think about the flag. The red, white and blue … that symbol is an expression of the blood that was shed. It’s a symbol of courage. It’s a symbol of purity,” said First Army Deputy Command Chaplain Carl Livingston.

“We had a hope, we had an ideal, we had a dream and we are literally living that dream every day,” said First Army Command Inspector General Samuel Hall.

So what does this day of patriotism mean to those who serve our country?

“It’s one of those times when soldiers actually connect with the Founding Fathers. Hey 1776 they voted on the notion of independence and we get to defend it,” Hall said.

“We’re free to be in harmony with our consciousness. As soldiers we protect the way of life and we protect the American way as we defend the Constitution of America, and I’m proud to be a part of that,” Livingston said.

Take a moment to reflect on the root of the celebration… to honor those defending America’s independence every day.