Soles for Children plans to give away more than 500 pairs of shoes, coats to area families

Organizations and businesses in the Quad Cities are coming together to give away more than 500 pairs of shoes and coats before winter gets here.

For the last five years the ‘Soles for Children’ free shoe give-away has helped hundreds of area families.



Organizers say it’s a way to help kids who may struggle to get essentials like shoes, coats, haircuts and food.

They say the need has increased during the pandemic.



Julio Guevara, Owner of Campos Mufflers and Brakes in Rock Island has been one of the sponsors of the event since it’s start.

“We want to make sure they see us as a repair facility of course, so we can also provide not just repairs, but more than that to the community,” says Guevara.

Guevara says there has been a great response from the community.

“Kids and parents who are struggling providing for their children this is big. Especially around this time with school starting fresh. It plays out perfect for the children in our community,” says Guevara.

A community that Guevara says has been affected more due to the pandemic.

Guevara says, “A lot of parents are with no jobs, they can’t afford to buy new shoes for their children. By doing this it’s a big relief off their back.”

Especially for parent Dionne Williams who has benefited from the event in the past. She says she’s grateful for the helping hand.

“Being a single mom of two my thing is to make things stretch, and make things durable during the year. Especially when the winter weather gets here,” says Williams. “If there is something that I can do or the community can contribute to me, and my family to help us prepare for the winter I’m all about it.”

The ‘Soles for Children’ coat and shoe giveaway event will be held September 27th from 3p.m- 6p.m.

It’s being held at the Martin Luther King Center in Rock Island.



All donations can be dropped off at Campos Mufflers and Brakes in Rock Island up until the event.