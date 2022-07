Recycling, refuse and yard waste pickup in Galesburg will be adjusted for the weather.

According to a release from the City of Galesburg, Waste Management will be starting routes one hour early on Thursday, July 21 and Friday, July 22. Refuse should be placed at the curb by 5:00 a.m. The change is due to the oppressive heat and humidity expected at the end of the week.

