Some families in Illinois can get some relief when it comes to putting food on the table.



There’s a new program parents can apply for called Pandemic EBT.



Families that qualify will get a check for more than $300.



The money is supposed to make up for about three months of meals students missed while they weren’t in school early in the pandemic.



Jane didn’t want to be on camera but said the Pandemic EBT came at a good time for her family because she has two children in elementary school.



“I, myself several friends, neighbors will be and are involved in the program,” said Jane.



Diane M Doherty is the Illinois Hunger Coalition Executive Director and said the program will give parents a one-time payment $342.00.



“Households with kids in the month of July reported that they did not have enough to eat,” said Doherty.



Jane has a full time job but she says it’s been hard on her family and any help she can get goes a long way.



“A lot of people think it’s just a hand out our you can’t take care of your children that’s not the situation because of circumstances sometimes people need a little help,” said Jane.



The deadline to apply for Pandemic EBT is August 31.