Some Illinois driver facilities – including one QC site – will require appointments for road tests

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that, throughout the next few months, many larger downstate and central Illinois Driver Services facilities will require appointments for behind-the-wheel road tests, REAL IDs, standard driver’s licenses and ID cards.

Vehicle services, such as renewing a license plate sticker or applying for a vehicle title, do not require an appointment.

The facilities and tentative dates they begin appointments include Moline/Silvis, 2001 5th St., Suite 10, on Jan. 4.

These central and downstate appointment-based facilities will have the same standardized days and hours of operation: Tuesday from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday from 7:30 a.m.-noon.

Customers and employees are required to wear masks. Customers are encouraged to bring their own masks.

Customers may visit here to schedule an appointment up to 10 days in advance during this phase of the program. New appointment slots will be available each day here. ilsos.gov.

White emphasized seniors, veterans, persons with disabilities and expectant mothers will be served as walk-ins at all of the designated appointment facilities. They also have the option to make an appointment.

For faster access to available appointments, customers should visit here as new appointments are available each day.

Many small, rural facilities will not require the appointment system because they do not experience the heavy customer volume that large facilities encounter. These facilities will all remain accessible to walk-in customers.

White’s office is expanding remote renewal for driver’s license and ID card holders. During this fall and through the end of 2021, the office will mail letters to eligible customers with expired driver’s licenses and ID cards requiring them to renew online, by phone or by mail.

The office estimates that this will eliminate the need for about 1 million people to visit a facility.

White’s office will continue to mail online renewal letters to drivers and ID card holders 90 days before their cards expire. Many customers will be able to renew online, by phone and by mail, and avoid visiting facilities.

Customers who must visit a facility include first time driver’s license or ID card applicants, first-time REAL ID applicants, and drivers ages 75 and older who are required by state law to visit a facility when renewing their license.

White continues to encourage people to conduct other business online. In addition to driver’s license and ID card renewals for those who qualify, online services include obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, ordering a driver record and purchasing license plate stickers.

White has extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to Jan. 1, 2022. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.