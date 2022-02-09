Some Illinois Republicans aren’t taking too kindly to Wednesday’s announcement by Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker that he plans to remove the COVID indoor mask mandate Feb. 28, but leave it in place in certain public settings.

“If we’ve learned anything from today’s announcement, it’s that we have now found out who the ‘scientists’ are that the Governor has been following—it’s the other Democrat politicians across the country,” State Sen. Neil Anderson (R-Andalusia) said. “It’s clear that Pritzker’s rules have always been about politics, not science.

“The Governor’s desire to make a point and win a court case is clearly driving his decision to maintain a mask mandate for our children in our schools,” he said. “How is it safe for others to not wear a mask, but the least vulnerable population among us have to continue to wear a mask? Nothing this man does makes any sense and Illinoisans are sick and tired of being dictated be someone who leads by politics.”

“With today’s announcement, the Governor has once again decided to sideline the General Assembly and continue his go-it-alone approach when it comes to COVID-19 mitigations,” said State Sen. Win Stoller (R-Germantown Hills). “Unlike his previous ‘phased’ approach to mitigations, the Governor now appears to be making his unilateral decisions without explaining and justifying what science and data he needs to see to make changes.

“To outside observers, it seems his decisions are now based more on what other Democrat Governors are doing than any specific metric,” Stoller said. “Interestingly, while these states have included schools in their phasing out of indoor mask mandates, our Governor has chosen not to include schools in his plan and has yet to disclose what scientific evidence has led him to make that choice.

“We are now two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, and instead of being open with the public and legislators about his decision-making process, the Governor has become even more secretive,” he added. “It’s time for the Governor to be transparent with the people of Illinois and allow outside stakeholders to be a part of the process.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Delaware Gov. John Carney and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (all Democrats) on Monday all announced some rollback of indoor masking requirements. As the Omicron COVID-19 variant seems to wane, California is soon lifting its indoor mask mandate for vaccinated individuals, Delaware will also end its indoor mask mandate, and New Jersey and Connecticut are dropping universal school masking requirements, according to CBS News.

On Feb. 5, Illinois Education Association (IEA) President Kathi Griffin released the following statement after a ruling by Sangamon County Judge Raylene Grischow on a temporary restraining order that would prohibit enforcement of face masks, vaccination, and COVID testing mandates.

“This decision has the potential to shut our schools down, effectively closing our school buildings and perhaps being potent enough to stop in person learning altogether. We’ve been able to have students in classrooms all over the state for this school year and last and that’s because public health safety measures have been taken that follow the advice of scientists and health care professionals. Without those safety measures in place, we risk forcing thousands of teachers, education employees and students to be out sick or forced into quarantine,” Griffin said.

“The teacher and education employee shortage is at a crisis level,” she said. “Schools are shutting down because they do not have enough healthy employees to safely hold classes even though staff continue to give up their plan time and lunches to cover classes. The science is there: masking, along with vaccines, testing, social distancing and quarantining, are the best ways to protect against the virus.

“Removing any of these protections would be detrimental to our students and staff safety and will almost certainly force schools across the state to close because of a staffing shortage,” Griffin said. “Omicron is proof to us that though we may be done with the virus, the virus is not done with us.