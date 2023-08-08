As the Moline City Council prepares to meet, some business owners are speaking out about money they say they were promised from the city but may not be getting.

Part of the B.O.O.S.T. Program, which, via American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, is designed to spur economic growth, strengthen the Moline community and support Moline small businesses. One business owner said some of the funding has been cut in half in order to add more businesses to the program.

The City of Moline says it stayed in contact with businesses and kept them up to date on the application process, as “the unprecedented amount of applicants is the reason why no individual applicant received the maximum amount.”