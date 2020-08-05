Some people in Galesburg are upset after learning a murder suspect was hiding in their neighborhood.



Russell Calhoun is one of two suspected murderers police have been looking for since February.



Police say he and another man killed a pregnant women in South Carolina during a robbery, Calhoun wound up in Galesburg.



The Galesburg Police Department got called to a home on East Fifth and Day Streets on Saturday morning for a domestic disturbance.



They say Calhoun was there and officers confronted him, police say Calhoun showed a gun and killed himself.



Rocky lives in the area of where the incident took place and said he no longer feels safe.



“It just gets on your nerves you get scared you just don’t feel as secure as you did before,” said Rocky. “I’m also very shocked that we had the incident in our neighborhood.”

Galesburg Police Cheif Russell Idle said they’re still investigating the case.



“Interviewing witnesses taking statements and those types of things but at this point obviously Calhoun is deceased,” said Idle. “We do have car cameras and we are reviewing those car cameras and seeing what information is available on them and that’s part of the investigation.”

Russell Calhoun’s girlfriend declined to comment for this story.