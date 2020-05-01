Some restaurants in Clinton will continue to only offer curbside pick-up to protect employees and customers

Governor Kim Reynolds’ move clears the way for select businesses to open in Clinton County.



Starting Friday restaurants will be allowed to open up their dining rooms, but many have decided to remain closed. They’r concerned for the safety of their employees and customers.



Matt Prescott is the Managing Partner at Candlelight Inn and said that his number one priority is making sure his employees and customers stay healthy,



Which is why he decided to not open his dining room and continue offering curbside pick-up, in an effort to keep everyone safe.

“If I was in Des Monie or Iowa City I’d open but I’m right on the border and I just think it’s too much risk for my employees,” said Prescott. “Didn’t think it was a responsible decision for my staff or my customers to open up here cause I think people drive from every where.”

Rastrelli’s Restaurant is also on the same boat said General Manager Michael Rastrelli.

“We feel that it’s not safe for our customers to return yet so we have to take those standards and measures and make sure that those things get done so until those things get done then we’ll open up,” said Rastrelli.

Governor Reynolds said she’ll be re-evaluating whether or not to continue letting restaurants offer dine-in services on May 15.