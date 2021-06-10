Some semis just can’t resist the flashiest truck-eating bridge

The original truck-eating bridge is a bit flamboyant.

The Harrison Street railroad overpass is decked out in reflective black and gold with warning signs starting miles away. Flashing lights turn on when the tallest of trucks approach.

The bridge wants you to notice it.

And yet, like a moth to a flame or a sailor to a siren’s song, the drivers must be drawn to the bridge, because they just keep hitting it — the latest incident claiming another semi Thursday morning.

Here are more photos of trucks vs. bridges around Davenport. (Spoiler alert: The bridges always win.)