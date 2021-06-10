Some semis just can’t resist the flashiest truck-eating bridge

The Harrison Street truck-eating bridge remains undefeated, claiming another semi on June 10, 2021. (Pat Baldwin, OurQuadCities.com)

The original truck-eating bridge is a bit flamboyant.

The Harrison Street railroad overpass is decked out in reflective black and gold with warning signs starting miles away. Flashing lights turn on when the tallest of trucks approach.

The bridge wants you to notice it.

And yet, like a moth to a flame or a sailor to a siren’s song, the drivers must be drawn to the bridge, because they just keep hitting it — the latest incident claiming another semi Thursday morning.

  • A semi shut down two lanes of traffic on Harrison Street in downtown Davenport after colliding with the 11-foot-8 railroad overpass April 5, 2018. (Ryan Jaster, OurQuadCities.com)
  • A recycling container was knocked off the back of a truck after hitting the railroad overpass at 5th and Harrison in Davenport on March 25, 2019. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)
  • A semi hits the Brady Street railroad overpass on July 26, 2019. (John Blunk, Contributed photo) Follow @JohnBlunk on Twitter.
  • The railroad overpass at 4th and Perry joined the truck-eating bridges club for lunch on November 12, 2019. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)
  • Local 4 News viewer Jon Lodestein sent us this photo of the Government Bridge eating a truck using the OurQuadCities.com app on May 30, 2019. (Contributed photo)
  •  A tow truck had to pull out a trailer that got stuck under the bridge on Brady and 5th streets on May 20, 2019. (Shawn Loging, OurQuadCities.com)
  • A semi clipped the rail bridge at 4th and Pershing in Davenport on March 15, 2019. (Owen Hoke, OurQuadCities.com)
  • The 8-foot-8 overpass on Kirkwood Boulevard has had many cars and people pass under it over the years, but on December 11, 2017, a small box truck managed to collide with the bridge. (Ryan Jaster, OurQuadCities.com)
  • One of the Quad Cities’ truck-eating bridges claimed a rental truck on Tuesday, October 16, 2018. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)
  • Traffic was slowed for hours on March 7, 2018 on Brady Street at one of Davenport’s notorious truck-eating bridges after a refrigerated truck became the latest to miss the warning signs and flashing lights. (OurQuadCities.com)
  • A truck hauling pallets hit the truck-eating bridge on Brady Street in Davenport on February 27, 2018. (OurQuadCities.com)
  • The driver of an Enterprise Commercial Truck Rental vehicle hit the bridge after coming down Harrison Street on March 1, 2016. (OurQuadCities.com)
  • The truck-eating bridge at Harrison Street in Davenport had an early lunch on Monday. Full story (OurQuadCities.com)
  • A box truck that was too tall for the low clearance on the Government Bridge got stuck heading to Illinois on September 18, 2018. (OurQuadCities.com)
  • A rental truck is the latest victim of the truck-eating bridge near 4th and Brady around 5 a.m. on May 2, 2016. (OurQuadCities.com)
  • The Brady Street truck-eating bridge did not hibernate for all of winter. It had a full dinner Thursday evening, dining on the roof of a rental truck on February 25, 2021. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)
  • The Harrison Street truck-eating bridge remains undefeated, claiming another semi on June 10, 2021. (Pat Baldwin, OurQuadCities.com)

