Something to howl about: Dog park will get upgrades

The Small Dog and the Shy & Timid Dog enclosures at the Muscatine Dog Park will be closed Tuesday for the installation of additional concrete pads to their respective entrance areas.

The Parks and Recreation Department say in a news release the areas should open Thursday, weather permitting.

Permits for 2021 for the Muscatine Dog Park are available. Owners may purchase permits in the Parks and Recreation Department office at Muscatine City Hall or online at the Parks and Recreation Registration Portal with a debit or credit card. Permits purchased through the registration website will be mailed directly to the dog owner’s household after proof of vaccinations is provided.

Annual permits cost $15 and are valid from the date they are purchased until Dec. 31, 2021. Muscatine residents must also obtain a City Pet License through the finance department at Muscatine City Hall.

The Muscatine Dog Park offers three enclosures, benches and seasonal water fountains. The large-dog enclosure is three acres and is recommended for dogs measuring 15 inches at the shoulder or taller. It is recommended that dogs less than 15 inches at the shoulder play in the small-dog area, which boasts 1.5 acres.

The shy/timid area is perfect for dogs who are new to the park, are being rehabilitated or prefer solitary play.

For a full list of rules and recommendations, visit Muscatine Dog Park on the City of Muscatine website.

For more information, contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241