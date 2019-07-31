Son raises money for mom found dead in Davenport home

After Tiffany Klemme was found dead in her Davenport home Saturday, her oldest son, Davyn Barksdale, started a Facebook fundraiser page to help pay for her funeral costs.

Klemme died Saturday morning. Her cause of death is not known.

Her husband, Casey Klemme, was arrested Friday night on domestic abuse charges.

Barksdale wanted people to remember the positive moments of his mom’s life.

“Whatever beautiful memories you have of my mom, whatever cherish moments, I want people to cling on to those,” he said. “You know, it’s what she would’ve wanted.”

Tiffany’s youngest son, Dakota Klemme, is also feeling the pain of losing his mother.

“Me and my mom were best friends, just like me, my mom and my father were all just very close together,” he said. “We all just knew how to talk to each other, we all were best friends, that’s all I can say. My mom was my left hand, my dad was my right hand.”

Dakota wants people to know what his mom meant to him.

“I woud like people to know that she was an angel, she was a blessing sent from heaven to come down here and bless every single person that she met,” he said.

Barksdale got the inspiration to start the Facebook fundraiser page because he knew his family needed this help.

The goal of the Beautiful Memory of Tiffany Klemme Facebook fundraiser page is to raise $1,000.

“Even those that can’t donate, they are sharing it on their Facebook page and at least 100 more people see it every single time somebody shares it,” Barksdale said.