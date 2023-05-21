On Tuesday, May 23, Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL-17) will host a town hall with residents of Illinois’ 17th Congressional District. Constituents will be allowed to participate over the phone, and a recording of the event will be made available afterward, a news release says.

The town hall will be 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23. Constituents can dial 833-380-0743 at any point during the event.

To register to ensure you receive a call to join the town hall, fill out the form here. Participants must register at least one hour in advance to receive the call.

During the call, Sorensen will speak directly to residents of Central and Northwestern Illinois about the issues they care about most, including creating sustainable, good-paying jobs, making communities safer and healthier, and lowering costs for families.

The telephone town hall format will allow Congressman Sorensen to be more accessible to his nearly 750,000 constituents spread out over 6,933 square miles, the release says.