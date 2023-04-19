

Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL-17) has released a statement after submitting 15 Community Project Funding requests for consideration in the FY 2024 budget – including Quad-City area projects.

“I’m pleased to announce that my office requested funding for 15 local projects in next year’s budget,” he said. “Funding for these projects will support local law enforcement, provide our neighbors with clean drinking water, improve traffic safety, increase home ownership, and continue to make Central and Northwest Illinois sustainable for generations to come. I will continue to work so that my neighbors have a seat at the table when it comes to critical funding decisions.”

The Community Project Funding process allows members of Congress to secure funds for critical initiatives in their communities. The 15 requests include these Quad-City area projects:

City of Rock Island 35th Street West & RI Parkway Intersection. Amount requested: $3 million

This requested funding will give the city of Rock Island the funding it needs to reconstruct the 35th Street West & RI Parkway Intersection using a modern complete street re-design. The reconstruction would improve motorist and pedestrian safety in the area.

“The City of Rock Island Public Works Department submitted a funding request for the reconstruction of 35th Street West and Centennial Expressway intersection to Representative Eric Sorensen’s office to be considered for possible funding in FY2024,” said City of Rock Island Director of Public Works Michael Bartels. “The project would consist of eliminating the traffic signals at the 35th Street West intersection and modernizing the intersection with a roundabout and complete street redesign. This phase would begin the first steps in implementing a road diet for the Centennial expressway and reducing four lanes of highway down to two lanes each way with a bi-directional turn lane in the middle, east and west of the 35th Street intersection. The project would also include a pedestrian walk and bike lane that will connect residents to Mel McKay Park, the Southwest Library and eventually Ridgewood Elementary School. The City of Rock Island is very appreciative and honored to be considered for funding as part of Representative Sorensen’s Appropriation Bill.”

Lead Service Lines Replacement (Monmouth.) Amount requested: $2 million

This funding would be used for replacing lead service lines within the community of Monmouth to meet updated Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards. In doing so, this project would allow the city to achieve more equitable drinking water access.

“The City of Monmouth is very grateful to Congressman Sorensen for including a $2 million request for federal funds in this year’s appropriation bill to financially assist the residents of Monmouth to replace lead water service lines into their homes,” said Monmouth City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher. “This is a major nationwide priority and an extensive financial burden to all water users in the Monmouth community. The support of Congressman Sorensen will significantly improve the lives of many Monmouth families and households that would otherwise face great hardship in replacing these old lead water lines everywhere throughout town.”

Moline Lead Service Lines Replacement. Amount requested: $500,000

To meet updated EPA requirements for drinking water infrastructure, this project would replace an estimated 70 lead service lines on 15th Street between 16th Avenue and 20th Avenue in Moline. This funding would contribute to ensuring Moline residents have access to clean, safe drinking water.

“Like many Midwestern communities, Moline has many lead water service lines,” said City of Moline Director of Utilities Tony Loete. “Safe drinking water is a pillar of our society and Moline stands ready to remove lead water piping. Congress has appropriately acknowledged the importance of lead service line replacements through their actions to adopt the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act. Representative Sorensen’s efforts to secure funds for the city of Moline for this project are to be commended.”