Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL-17) announced Friday that he has been named to serve on the General Farm Commodities, Risk Management, and Credit Subcommittee and the Conservation, Research, and Biotechnology Subcommittee within the House Committee on Agriculture.

“Being named to these subcommittees allows me to advocate for policies that will strengthen Illinois farmers’ livelihood and ensure that they have a seat at the table when it comes to the issues that impact their farms and families,” he said. “I will focus on bolstering crop insurance, expanding markets for goods, and shoring up supply chains to lower costs for our family farmers, as we write the 2023 Farm Bill.”

The General Farm Commodities, Risk Management, and Credit Subcommittee has jurisdiction over policies and statutes related to agricultural commodities and risk management programs, which includes Federal Crop Insurance.

The Conservation, Research, and Biotechnology Subcommittee oversees resource conservation, pest and disease management, and agricultural research.

The House Agriculture Committee oversees policies and federal agencies relating to U.S. agriculture, forestry, nutrition, rural development, and will oversee passage of the 2023 Farm Bill.