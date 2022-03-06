Our countdown to the Illinois primary is now 114 days away. That’s June 28 on the calendar.

We’re back on the trail this morning of the Democratic primary for the Illinois 17th Congressional District.

This is a wide-open race for the seat being vacated by Democrat Cheri Bustos, a highly-contested field of eight democrats want the nomination:

Jonathan Logemann

Jackie McGowan

Linda McNeely

Spence Morris

Angie Normoyle

Eric Sorensen

Litesa Wallace

and Marsha Williams.

On the money trail, no one is in a dominating position with cash on hand at the end of the year.

These are their financial positions as reported on the federal election commission website.

Logemann has more than $45,000.

There are no reports filed with the FEC for McGowan, McNealy or Morris.

Normoyle leads the Democrats in this race with almost $76,000.

Sorensen, close to $57,000.

Wallace with about $39,000.

Williams has $7,600 in her campaign account.

There are two Republicans in that party’s primary: Esther Joy King and Charlie Helmick.

King enjoys a huge financial advantage over Helmick with almost $1.1 million dollars in the bank.

Helmick hasn’t filed any reports.

We will get to know Eric Sorensen a little better this morning. Some of you are probably already very familiar with this Democrat for good reason. He grew up in Rockford. Sorensen graduated from northern Illinois university with a degree in meteorology.

Here’s how you know him best: He worked as a television meteorologist in Rockford and most recently in the Quad Cities. He moved on from the world of TV for a little while to be a media spokesperson for UnityPoint Health. He left there recently when he decided to make a run for Congress.

He lists addressing climate change as his top priority on his campaign website – not surprising for someone who’s made a career in meteorology.

“I think we have to look at the experience of each individual person,” he said. “For me, it was spending the past nearly 20 years right here in the district.”

Hear what else he has to say in the video.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.