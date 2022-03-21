The SOS (Sundance for Our Soldiers) Youth Talent Show will be 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Geneseo High School Concert Hall, 700 N. State St., Geneseo.

First place prize will be $300, second place $200, third place $100, a news release says.

The evening will include a spaghetti dinner before the show. SOS has teamed up with the Geneseo Middle and High School Parent Teacher Association (PTA) to host the event.

Performer registration forms, with a $20 fee, are due April 1, with auditions April 9.

A maximum of 50 students will be invited for auditions.

The show is open to 6th-12th graders in Henry County and bordering counties.

Tickets for adults are $20 for the show only and $30 for dinner and the show. Student tickets are $10 for the show only and $20 for dinner and the show. Tickets for ages 4 and younger are $5 for the show, and dinner is free. Tickets also will be available at the door.

Information is available from the SOS office at 309-945-7257.

Proceeds go to the SOS Equine Assisted Youth Program at Belezaire Horse Farm, Geneseo.