Soup kitchen helping make the holidays jolly for everyone

The kitchen at Cafe on Vine is working hard to make sure everyone has a hot meal this holiday season.

But thats no different than any other day of the year.



“The café serves those in need a hot meal 365 days a year Monday through Friday, breakfast and lunch. And then one meal on Saturday and one meal on Sunday,” said Wuanita Sullivan, Executive Director of Café on Vine.

But its different for some of the people they serve.



“I don’t know if there’s more of a need, but I do believe the holidays are a tougher on those who are needy or homeless,” said Sullivan.

For some this is the only place they can go on one of the years biggest holidays.

And that adds another level of importance to the work they do this time of year.



“I’ve often found that working the holidays, its more of a joyous time because the hugs are tighter,” said Sullivan. “But I think its very important we’re available to them on the holidays.”

So they’re also tasked with something else

“That’s what they’re looking to do, brighten the day up a little bit if we can,” said Sullivan.

Working holidays that takes a lot of sacrifice from the staff.

But they say its worth it.



“Some of those sacrifices just happen, but once you become a part of an organization, an agency, the people that come to visit start to be regular family,” said Sullivan.

And family they’ve certainly become.



“Absolutely. I got a Christmas card from one of the guests today,” said Sullivan. “And another guest came up and said ‘you know my birthday is Saturday? Are you going to be here.’ And I said, ‘No, but I’ll give you a hug now though.”