South Rock Island Township opening building as warming center

South Rock Island Township located at 4330 11th Street in Rock Island is opening its doors as a warming center during days of extreme cold.

The building will be open during regular business hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents can watch television, bring a book, play cards or a board game. Those that knit, crochet or need to catch up on their favorite hobby like scrap booking or filling photo albums can do so in a relaxed atmosphere.

Residents may bring snacks and drinks. The township has a refrigerator and microwave that can be used. Coffee will also be available.