South Rock Island Township resuming “Give Away” program

South Rock Island Township is back open to help people who need it.

It will open the doors on Tuesdays and Thursdays for their Give Away, so people to pick up things like clothes, housewares, books and board games for free. The coordinator of the Give Away says it’s important to be able to help in any way during the pandemic.

“It’s just here to help a person out.” Patricia Vincent said. “Or you know, you can afford your medicine but still need a pair of pants for work, or anything, we’re here to help. Anybody is welcome to come down and look over things and take anything that they need.”

South Rock Island Township requires you to wear masks and gloves when you go there, but they have them available if you don’t have them.