1  of  2
Breaking News
Two people trapped alive inside grain bin on Geneseo farm Rock Island County reports no new cases of COVID-19, first time since late March
1  of  2
Live Updates
Watch Local 4 News at 10 COVID-19 cases in Illinois & Iowa

South Rock Island Township resuming “Give Away” program

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

South Rock Island Township is back open to help people who need it.

It will open the doors on Tuesdays and Thursdays for their Give Away, so people to pick up things like clothes, housewares, books and board games for free. The coordinator of the Give Away says it’s important to be able to help in any way during the pandemic.

“It’s just here to help a person out.” Patricia Vincent said. “Or you know, you can afford your medicine but still need a pair of pants for work, or anything, we’re here to help. Anybody is welcome to come down and look over things and take anything that they need.”

South Rock Island Township requires you to wear masks and gloves when you go there, but they have them available if you don’t have them.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss