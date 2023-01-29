The Quad City Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC) is making it even easier to get dogs, puppies, cats and kittens spayed or neutered. They now offer online scheduling so pet owners can make appointments on their schedule. Click here to make an appointment. All spay/neuter surgeries are performed under general anesthesia by a veterinarian. According to QCAWC, spaying and neutering prevent unwanted litters, help protect against serious health issues and may reduce some of the behavioral problems associated with the mating instinct.

QCAWC has been providing affordable quality veterinary services to Quad City residents and their four-legged friends since 1977. For more information, visit their website or Facebook page.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Adoption & Education Center is located at 724 Second W. Avenue in Milan. The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic is located at 612 First W. in Milan.