Speak Out Against Suicide hosting annual gala to raise money for families in need

Finding ways to talk about suicide and prevent it from happening to any more families is the goal of the organization Speak Out Against Suicide.

Nationally 48,000 people died by suicide in 2020, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. That’s one thousand more than in 2019.

People like Esther Vogel, who lost her son to suicide, Barb Linder, who also lost her son to suicide, and Linda Kramer, who lost her best friend to suicide, are working to keep it from happening to anyone else.

“If we can just stop one family from having to go through what we went through, help their child to get through this and help them so they don’t have to go through this, that’s what it’s all about and that’s why I’m here,” said Linder.

‘A Night to Remember’ Gala is happening Saturday at the Wild Rose Casino & Resort in Clinton, IA. More information on the gala can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

The event is sold out, but organizers say there will be a live auction that people can participate via Facebook.

More information about Speak Out Against Suicide can be found on their website.