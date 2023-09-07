Starting Saturday, Sept. 9, the Circa ’21 Speakeasy in downtown Rock Island will host the annual Speakeasy Laugh Hard Challenge.

For the last six years during September, The Speakeasy has hosted the regional stand-up comedy contest, which has brought some of the best comedians from across the country to Rock Island to compete for a chance to win $1,000 and the title of Laugh Hard Champion.

A Laugh Hard Champion will be crowned Sept. 30, 2023, at The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island.

“We’ve had comics from Chicago, St. Louis, Denver, Des Moines, Milwaukee, Fresno, Calif., and many other cities, including many of our great local comics compete,” Brett Hitchcock, Speakeasy director of audience development, said in a press release. “This is a wonderful showcase of great comics in one location.”

The Laugh Hard Challenge will have two preliminary rounds on Sept. 9 and 23, and comics will perform for 5 minutes each. From each preliminary round, the top five will advance to the finals on Sept. 30. The comics will be judged on material, stage presence and audience response.

2018 Laugh Hard Challenge finalists.

The first Sept. 9 round will feature:

Brody Tupy – Dubuque

Dylan Forman – Edgerton, Wis.

Veronica Memoir – Bettendorf

Brian Johnson – Grayslake, Ill.

Jeff Warren – Round Lake, Ill.

Uncle Cletus – Dewitt, Iowa

Ashley Doser – Cedar Rapids

Brian Farrell – Davenport

Matthew Douglas – Clear Lake, Iowa

Andrew Gaffigan – St. Louis

Tim Starling – Creve Coeur, Ill.

Carson Cole – Creve Coeur, Ill.

JT Cage – Davenport

Collin Strajack – Davenport

Jay Suskha – Rock Island

The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island, reopened in October 2022 after five months of renovations.

The Sept. 23 round will feature:

Edgar Sandoval – Pekin, Ill.

William Harms – Benson, Ill.

Live Laugh Luis – St. Louis

Dana Moss-Peterson – Davenport

Louis Palomino – Hanna City, Ill.

Nick Hanek – Downers Grove, Ill.

Layne Johnson – Chicago

Brody Stanford – Cedar Rapids

Zach Schneider – East Peoria, Ill.

Jason Huntley – East Peoria

Gabe Johnson – Geneseo

Mike Andrales – Davenport

Ben Wallace – Davenport

Ashley Smrcina – Davenport

Kassandra Johnson – Iowa City

Tickets are available for all three shows by calling 309-786-7733, ext. 2 or online HERE. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 day of show for the preliminary rounds and $12 in advance and $15 day of show for the finals.

Doors (1818 3rd Ave. in Rock Island) open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. for all three shows. Those attending must be 18 or older.