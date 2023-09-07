Starting Saturday, Sept. 9, the Circa ’21 Speakeasy in downtown Rock Island will host the annual Speakeasy Laugh Hard Challenge.
For the last six years during September, The Speakeasy has hosted the regional stand-up comedy contest, which has brought some of the best comedians from across the country to Rock Island to compete for a chance to win $1,000 and the title of Laugh Hard Champion.
“We’ve had comics from Chicago, St. Louis, Denver, Des Moines, Milwaukee, Fresno, Calif., and many other cities, including many of our great local comics compete,” Brett Hitchcock, Speakeasy director of audience development, said in a press release. “This is a wonderful showcase of great comics in one location.”
The Laugh Hard Challenge will have two preliminary rounds on Sept. 9 and 23, and comics will perform for 5 minutes each. From each preliminary round, the top five will advance to the finals on Sept. 30. The comics will be judged on material, stage presence and audience response.
The first Sept. 9 round will feature:
- Brody Tupy – Dubuque
- Dylan Forman – Edgerton, Wis.
- Veronica Memoir – Bettendorf
- Brian Johnson – Grayslake, Ill.
- Jeff Warren – Round Lake, Ill.
- Uncle Cletus – Dewitt, Iowa
- Ashley Doser – Cedar Rapids
- Brian Farrell – Davenport
- Matthew Douglas – Clear Lake, Iowa
- Andrew Gaffigan – St. Louis
- Tim Starling – Creve Coeur, Ill.
- Carson Cole – Creve Coeur, Ill.
- JT Cage – Davenport
- Collin Strajack – Davenport
- Jay Suskha – Rock Island
The Sept. 23 round will feature:
- Edgar Sandoval – Pekin, Ill.
- William Harms – Benson, Ill.
- Live Laugh Luis – St. Louis
- Dana Moss-Peterson – Davenport
- Louis Palomino – Hanna City, Ill.
- Nick Hanek – Downers Grove, Ill.
- Layne Johnson – Chicago
- Brody Stanford – Cedar Rapids
- Zach Schneider – East Peoria, Ill.
- Jason Huntley – East Peoria
- Gabe Johnson – Geneseo
- Mike Andrales – Davenport
- Ben Wallace – Davenport
- Ashley Smrcina – Davenport
- Kassandra Johnson – Iowa City
Tickets are available for all three shows by calling 309-786-7733, ext. 2 or online HERE. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 day of show for the preliminary rounds and $12 in advance and $15 day of show for the finals.
Doors (1818 3rd Ave. in Rock Island) open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. for all three shows. Those attending must be 18 or older.