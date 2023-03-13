The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will present Ryan Saddler with St. Ambrose University in the Multicultural Speaker Series. He will focus on “Disability: Essential for Inclusive Excellence.”

The presentation will focus on disability as an essential component of diversity, a news release says.

Ryan Saddler — SAU’s Associate Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion — is board chair for the Friends of MLK, Inc.

The Multicultural Speaker Series seeks to provide an opportunity for attendees to enhance cultural awareness, fulfill diversity education needs, increase integration into the community, and expand networks across community sectors. The Multicultural Speaker Series is sponsored by Black Hawk College and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges District. WQPT is a media sponsor.



The Multicultural Speaker Series event will be 9 a.m. Wednesday at St. Ambrose University in the Rogalski Center Ballroom, 2100 N. Ripley St., Davenport. Admittance for the event, which includes light breakfast, is $15 for Hispanic Chamber members and $20 for non-members. Group and Student rates are available. To find out more or to register for the event, visit here or call 563-214-5160.



About Ryan Saddler



Ryan Saddler is in his 28th year at St. Ambrose University and in August of 2019 was appointed the university’s first associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion. Saddler graduated from St. Ambrose in 1995 with a B.S. degree in biology and a bachelor of arts in psychology. He added a Master of Education degree with a Postsecondary Disability Services emphasis from St. Ambrose in 2006 and has worked at the university in multiple roles since 1995. Most recently he has served in the dual capacities of director of diversity and director of the Accessibility Resource Center.



Saddler has presented locally and nationally on various topics such as career outcome expectancies and exploration intentions of students with disabilities, disability law for higher education institutions and how world view affects how people see the world and multiple diversity, equity and inclusion topics. Saddler has also represented the university through a number of professional and community boards and networks. He served 10 consecutive years in various capacities including president for ILLOWA AHEAD (Association on Higher Education and Disability); a Tri-Chair of the United Way of the QC – African American Leadership Society; and as the founder of the Friends of MLK, Inc. Davenport, Saddler serves as the board chair and CEO.



About the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit, membership-driven organization that includes businesses, non-for-profit organizations, educational institutions, and individuals in the greater Quad Cities region within its membership. The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s mission is to support, promote, and enhance the growth and success of businesses and organizations by leveraging assets, contributions, and expertise of Hispanic and multicultural identities. The Hispanic Chamber supports and promotes the success of its members through networking, advocacy, and leadership. The organization has represented the interests of the local business community since 2008 and was named the best Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in 2018 by the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.