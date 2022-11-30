Some people in Tipton spoke out Tuesday night against a proposed CO2 pipeline.

It would go through a large part of the Quad Cities area.

The idea behind it is to move carbon dioxide emitted from businesses like ethanol producers into underground storage.

Wolf Carbon Solutions and ADM are behind the plan.

This particular pipeline would cover hundreds of miles from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Decatur, Illinois.

It would also go through Tipton.

People there worry it wouldn’t be safe.

“Multiple concerns about the use of eminent domain by a private company on our private land for their own private gain, the safety of the pipelines that aren’t regulated yet,” Cynthia Hansen said.

Pipeline supporters argue it would create jobs and bolster the economy during construction and operations.