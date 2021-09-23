Special “blue mass” celebration for first responders

Sacred Heart Catholic Church is celebrating a “blue mass” Sunday to honor police officers, firefighters, and other first responders

The special liturgy will include the Knights of Columbus Honor Guard, a special blessing from Fr. Luke and blessed St. Michael the Archangel medals for all present. Additionally, there will distribution of Catholic Care Packs, a special ministry developed at the parish for those needing basic necessities. Also, fire trucks from both the Rock Island and Moline Fire Departments are scheduled to be on hand, with ladders extended and a flag flown between them at the entrance to the church.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church’s “Blue Mass” service is Sunday, September 26, 9:00 a.m. at the parish, located at 2810 5th Avenue, Rock Island. For more information, click here.