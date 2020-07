The Scott County Conservation Board approved a special deer hunt for bow hunters at Scott County Park this fall.

The hunt will be open from October 1, 2020 through January 10, 2021 and is only for Iowa residents.

Hunters will need to fill out an application form and return it by Friday, July 31 at 4:30pm to be able to participate in the special hunt.

For more information and an application form, visit this website.