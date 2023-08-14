A special needs student and her parent/guardian are suing Rock Island-Milan School District #41 for the district’s actions before and after the student claims she was sexually assaulted on the Rock Island High School campus.

In a court document demanding a jury trial filed on August 7, 2023, plaintiffs identified only as “G.C.”, a minor child, and her parent/guardian, “A.C.”, allege “unlawful discrimination, deliberate indifference, retaliation and grossly negligent conduct” on the part of the defendants, RIMSD#41.

According to the filing, in August of 2022, G.C. was 14 years old and an incoming freshman at Rock Island High School. The filing alleges that the school “knew and should have known G.C. had special needs based on her diagnoses and on-going treatment for autism spectrum disorder.” The filing further alleges that the school participated in and produced an Individualized Education Program (IEP) for G.C.

Attorneys for G.C. claim on August 8, 2022, she was part of an outdoor gym class when she injured her ankle. She was unable to care for herself or move from her location near the tennis courts, which are on school property, the filing says. G.C. asked for help and her requests were disregarded. While G.C. was injured and unsupervised, she says she was sexually assaulted by one or more Rock Island High School students. The next day G.C. told A.C. about the incident.

According to the filing, on or about August 9, 2022, A.C. went to Rock Island High School to report that G.C. had been assaulted the previous day. A.C. was initially told by the school’s designated employee in the check-in area that no one was available to receive the report and A.C. would have to come back later. A.C. returned later that day and spoke with staff members Tina Eygaboard, a school social worker, and Loerlei Andedo, a student intervention administrator.

The lawsuit claims A.C. reported the assault and was told G.C. would have been with the gym teacher the entire time, so the assault “couldn’t have happened.” The filing claims Andedo pulled up G.C.’s IEP plan on a laptop. Andedo is said to have told A.C. that G.C. received social skills classes, so she “just probably needed social skills classes to learn what ‘no spots’ are and how to tell people no.” According to the lawsuit, Andedo and Eygaboard concluded that G.C. was probably not sexually assaulted.

The lawsuit also claims A.C. asked the school to call the police to investigate and the request was denied. A.C. claims she was told the school only called police if the school liaison officer determined it necessary. The lawsuit then clams, later, Andedo called A.C. and said she spoke with students, but none of them saw G.C. near the tennis courts. The school’s security cameras didn’t cover the area of the alleged assault. Andedo stated that if the assault had taken place inside, cameras could be used to find out what happened and further stated that if the assault had taken place inside, she would be better able to help G.C. She said she confirmed with students and the gym teacher that G.C. had asked for help, but no action was taken to help or assess the circumstances. Andedo said the school didn’t deny that “something happened” to G.C. but all they could do was offer home counseling services. She referred to the incident as “a minor error” and offered to change G.C.’s class schedule to ensure she had a female teacher with her, according to the lawsuit.

On August 11, 2022, A.C. reported the assault to the Rock Island Police Department, the lawsuit alleges. A detective met with A.C. and stated that he was unaware if the high school had reported the assault.

On or about August 16, 2022, A.C. contacted the school and asked to collect G.C.’s property from the school, according to the suit. On or about August 19, 2022, A.C. was told that the school reported an incident of failed supervision to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services on August 16, a week after they were informed of the incident.

Between August 26-31, 2022, A.C. communicated with the school, and claims the sole concern was whether A.C. would bring G.C. back to the school, the suit alleges. A.C. claims to be told the school was legally obligated because they had agreed to take over the IEP for G.C. A.C. said she did not trust the school to protect G.C. from more harm and asked for options for getting G.C. enrolled at the Black Hawk Special Education Center in East Moline. She was told transferring G.C. was not recommended because Rock Island High School had the resources to accommodate G.C.’s needs.

On or about September 20, 2022, the lawsuit claims A.C. met with Alicia Sanders, Director of Pupil Personnel Services and Jenny Fuhr, Special Education Coordinator, at the Superintendent’s office. A.C. asked what protocols staff must follow when a student submits a credible report of sexual assault and asked for a copy of the protocol. A.C. claims Sanders told her that staff members are trained and when they receive a credible report, they are to notify the police and student services. Staff members were also obligated to alert the student’s IEP team. According to the suit, when asked about similar cases in the district, Sanders said there were five or six other cases involving sexual assault and the protocols were followed in those cases. G.C.’s case was the only one that didn’t follow protocol.

The suit alleges that on August 30, 2022, A.C. filed a complaint to the school’s Human Resources office in person. In response to the complaint, then-Superintendent Dr. Reginald L. Lawrence II told A.C. “we weren’t going to go there” and that she “needed to understand (her) legal obligation to educate (her) child.” G.C. says she experienced panic attacks and felt unsafe. She was withdrawn from Rock Island High School and is now home schooled.

The demand for jury trial filing alleges that the school disregarded its own Title IX Sexual Harassment and Grievance policy while responding to G.C.’s report. The lawsuit claims none of the students involved in the alleged assault were disciplined, transferred or expelled.

In the first count, the plaintiffs claim that the school has a duty to provide G.C. with a harassment-free environment and that the school had an obligation under Title IX to address sexual violence. By failing to investigate or take corrective actions, the filing said the school “acted with deliberate indifference toward the right of G.C. to a safe and secure education environment.”

The suit asks for relief that includes providing G.C. with access to all information and documents related to the investigation, requiring yearly sensitivity training for school staff in sexual assault awareness and the treatment of assault survivors, requiring mandatory training for school students on sexual assault awareness and Title IX requirements and requiring annual mandatory training for the Title IX Coordinator. It also asks for compensation for medical bills, physical and psychological pain and other fees. In the second count, the suit alleges negligence before the assault because G.C. was left unsupervised and was injured.

The filing asks for a trial by jury in the case. In a statement emailed to Local 4 from Rock Island-Milan School District #41, Communications Director Beth Marsoun said, “We are aware of the federal lawsuit involving the Rock Island Milan School District. While we cannot comment on pending litigation, we want the RIMSD #41 community to know it is our mission to provide a safe and inclusive environment.”

