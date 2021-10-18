Special Olympics Champion Ambassador addresses North Scott students to focus on getting 1% better each day to reach their dreams

Chris Nikic, ESPY winner, Boston Marathon finisher and the first person with Down Syndrome to ever complete an Ironman Triathlon (photos courtesy of Special Olympics)

Chris Nikic, ESPY winner, Boston Marathon finisher and the first person with Down Syndrome to ever complete an Ironman Triathlon, will speak to North Scott students Wednesday about pushing forward even when things are tough.

Nikic, a Special Olympics Champion Ambassador, recent high school graduate and motivational speaker, attributes his successes in sports and life to his 1% better philosophy – focus on getting 1% better each day to achieve your dreams. As a Special Olympics athlete, he has competed in golf, track and field, swimming, basketball and triathlons.

As a Special Olympics Champion Ambassador, Nikic strives to raise awareness and promote inclusion for the Special Olympics community and others with intellectual disabilities. He will be speaking to North Scott Junior High students Wednesday, October 20.