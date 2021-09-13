Special Olympics Iowa fundraiser in Davenport Monday and Tuesday

Special Olympics Iowa is teaming up with Texas Roadhouse for a two-night fundraising effort Monday and Tuesday. Patrons can mention the fundraiser to have ten percent of their food sale totals benefit Special Olympics Iowa.

Special Olympics Iowa athletes and local law enforcement officers will be at the Texas Roadhouse located at 4005 East 53rd Street in Davenport. Times for the fundraiser are today, Monday, September 13, and Tuesday, September 14, from 4:00 until 10:00pm.

Special Olympics Iowa provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for individuals with intellectual disabilities by giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community. Visit www.soiowa.org for more information.